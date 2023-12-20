In February 2020, Vick Bain published a Google spreadsheet and told her contacts in the music industry about it. Music Ally included.

The former boss of UK songwriters body The Ivors Academy had collated a list of 700 female solo artists and more than 600 bands with at least one woman member. It was her response to the latest set of male-dominated festival lineups.

The timing turned out to be both unfortunate and lucky. The former, because weeks later live music across the world would shut down in the first Covid-19 lockdowns. But the latter, because it meant Bain suddenly had time on her hands to work on the project.

“When I made that Google spreadsheet public, I had hundreds more women contact me and ask how they could get on this list. So I knew that there was something in it,” she tells Music Ally now.

“And then lockdown happened a few weeks after that, and I lost all my work! So I decided that my lockdown project was going to be making that spreadsheet into a website, where women could create their own listings. Since then, we’ve expanded to include gender-diverse musicians, and there has been somebody creating a listing every single day for three years.”

There are now more than 6,000 artists, songwriters and composers in the community that is now called The F-List for Music. Besides the core database, it has also organised online events, run producer training, worked with numerous festivals, and built a ‘Gender in Music Research Hub’ with 70 academic and industry researchers, which has its own annual conference.

Music Ally is talking to Bain because The F-List for Music has just appointed its fourth president: musician and composer Hannah Peel. She follows Professor Shirley J Thompson, Brix Smith and Anoushka Shankar in the role, which is focused on raising awareness of the organisation and its work.

Peel is a Mercury Music Prize and Emmys-nominated musician who won an Ivor Novello award this year for her soundtrack to TV drama The Midwich Cuckoos. Having often been the only woman in the studio or on the tourbus earlier in her career, she is excited to use the presidency to help the next generation of female musicians.

“It’s an incredible source, an incredible network, and an amazing way for the industry to recognise how many female musicians there are – including the ones that aren’t on the credits,” she says.

“And then there’s the amount of research that they do, and then going through to networking and finding other like-minded people. It’s saying: here we are! And I think it’s really important to know that you have a network of people that are around you.”

Peel has her own history of building these kinds of networks, including a business breakfasts series in her studio for musicians to chat projects and swap notes on potential collaborators.

“I’d get the croissants in! We’d have coffee and the rule was we didn’t go over an hour. It was an amazing way to network and to meet likeminded people, but there was nothing to collate who we were, and who the other people were who we could work with. So when The F-List was set up during lockdown, I was like: oh my god, finally!”

Peel was the first solo woman composer to win the Ivor Novello’s Best Television Soundtrack aware in 67 years: an achievement to celebrate, but also a spur to wonder why it took so long. However, she sees changes happening in that sector.

“I’ve noticed a massive rise in producers and directors being more open-minded and willing to work with female composers, because they are female themselves, and they’re now getting the roles [where they choose who to work with on music for their productions],” says Peel.

The sense of community and a peer group has helped. “It’s about knowing you’re good enough for that job, and having the confidence to go for it. And that confidence comes from knowing that there are others out there as well.”

This is exactly what Bain sees as the value of The F-List: it’s a network to get work, and she is delighted whenever someone emails her to tell her about a job they’ve secured on the back of their inclusion in its database.

Vick Bain giving evidence to the Misogyny in Music inquiry

However, the organisation has challenges too. Bain gave evidence to the UK parliamentary inquiry on misogyny in music earlier this year, as part of a panel of women who founded organisations focusing on gender equity in music. One of the key points they all made is that they often struggle to raise ongoing funding for this work.

She expands on that point now. “It’s very patchy. I got emergency Arts Council funding in the Spring of 2020, it was two and a half grand. And then I found another charity that matched that,” she says. “I have spent my savings, basically, keeping it going operationally, because there is this strange world of charity funding where they will [only] fund projects.”

Bain praises UK charity Help Musicians for its funding of The F-List’s Culture of Belonging project, which offers women and gender-diverse musicians studio training – “they’ve been absolutely wonderful! I hope they continue…” – but notes that this is an example of getting funding for a specific project, rather than ongoing running costs for her organisation.

The F-List takes PayPal donations and is working with an organisation called Easyfundraising to build other income streams to keep going operationally.

“As for the industry? Nobody gives money. Nobody. I know it’s a real strain on all of the other women in music campaigners. We all speak to each other, we’re all emotionally supporting each other because we are all in the same boat. We’re all working for free making this happen. There’s no support to just keep your basic running costs. That’s a puzzle I haven’t quite figured out yet,” she says.

Bain sees some green shoots, having worked with Beatport to help it launch its $150k diversity fund this year. She is also currently working on a submission for an Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) grant to support “an incredible three-year project that could be a game-changer for us”

She’s keen for more partnerships with industry bodies and companies though.

“We’re here and we can make a difference. We are very skilled people! I’ve got 11 other people, other women on my board. We have 150 years’ industry experience between us. We know what we’re doing, and we can help. So if any organisation wants to do some work with us, we’re here!”

Overall, the tone of the interview is optimistic and energetic, with Peel and Bain both seeing positive changes.

“The music industry isn’t that old, and every decade it gets better in a different aspect. And technology is changing so rapidly that it enables different things to happen too,” says Peel.

“I wouldn’t have self-released had MySpace and then Bandcamp not happened. It would have been a completely different situation and I probably wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing now. Although I hope I would have found a way.”

“One of the things that really inspired me was hearing about people like [pioneering electronic musician] Delia Derbyshire and hearing about those that made music that was lost. I was like: that can’t happen. I’m not going to let that happen!” she continues.

“That was my goal. But the younger generation, in their 20s or younger coming into the industry now, will have a different goal. That may be to have equal opportunities in every single aspect, or to have a completely female Glastonbury lineup! It’s different every time. I’m just fighting to make sure people are aware and make sure we all talk and keep opening up opportunities.”