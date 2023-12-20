It is that time of year that used to be about selling loads of Greatest Hits CDs for “heritage” artists and to remind the world that, yes, they are still alive and, yes, they would very much like another swing at relevance.

Instead of piling the records high at the entrance of record shops, acts are going to digital platforms to a) push their own music and b) try and reach new (read: younger) audiences to keep them going financially long into their retirement.

Hence the Christmas-centric #BehindTheSong drive on TikTok where a range of artists are recounting stories about their Christmas songs.

So there is Shakin’ Stevens talking about ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ over four posts where he recalls how the song was recorded in a heatwave (perhaps having twigged that Slade recording the similarly titled ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ in New York in a heatwave is an anecdote that gets wheeled out every year).

There is also Elton John talking about ‘Step Into Christmas’. And East 17 chatting about ‘Stay Another Day’. And The Darkness perhaps sidestepping the fact that their song ‘Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)’ and its title have not exactly aged well.

Keen to remind everyone they have other songs beyond that one, Hanson talk about the evolution of their ‘Finally It’s Christmas’ song. And Rick Astley talks about making the video for ‘Love This Christmas’ but does not address his ongoing refusal to release a themed song called ‘Never Gonna Give Yule Up’.

And there is Air Supply talking about their Christmas album. And Wheatus on ‘Christmas Dirtbag’. And on and on it goes.

This is the seasonal twist of TikTok’s wider#BehindTheSong initiative which it launched earlier in the year and which it describes as “a hub for songwriters, producers and artists to showcase the anecdotes and journeys that have shaped and inspired their music”. It claims the hashtag has amassed over 3 billion views across all the artists who have been involved so far.

All they need now is to get Brenda Lee signed up to talk about her recent US number 1 (which took 65 years to get there) and call it ‘TikTokin’ Around The Christmas Tree’.