Is 2024 going to bring any let-up in the volume of stories around generative AI technologies, music and regulation? Clearly not. In fact, 2023 ended with a run of several significant developments.

First up, there was a new piece of proposed legislation in the US called the AI Foundation Model Transparency Act, focusing on setting standards for what information “high-impact foundation models” must provide to US regulators and to the public.

So, not just music AIs: this is a much wider range of applications. However, the proposed bill was welcomed by AI music expert Ed Newton-Rex, who recently stepped down from his role at Stability AI after disagreeing with its policy approach to AI training and copyright.

He described it as “a great step”, adding that “it focuses on public training data transparency. I would also require companies to keep full internal records – I think that would be easier / quicker to pass. And speed is of the essence here, as IP is being exploited more and more every day”.

In other news, there is a new Big Lawsuit involving generative AI, although it focuses on words rather than music.

The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, claiming that they built their large language models (LLMs) – ChatGPT and Copilot – by “copying and using millions” of its articles, and that these models now “directly compete” with its content.

OpenAI’s spokesperson told The Verge that “our ongoing conversations with the New York Times have been productive and moving forward constructively, so we are surprised and disappointed with this development”.

The NYT itself has also reported on those negotiations, characterising them as “uneasy” and noting that “agreement on the price and terms has been elusive”. A separate report from The Information claiming that OpenAI’s annualised revenues have now reached $1.6bn may add some more juice to those negotiations.

Talking of Microsoft and its Copilot model (recently rebranded from Bing Chat), it’s now adding some musical features courtesy of a partnership with startup Suno.

“Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalized songs with a simple prompt,” is how Microsoft described the feature.

“You don’t have to know how to sing, play an instrument, or read music to bring your musical ideas to life. Microsoft Copilot and Suno will do all the hard work for you, matching the song to cues in your prompt.”

Suno’s pre-Christmas “no instrument needed” tweet about its service has plenty of excited replies, as well as derisive ones from musicians – a useful snapshot of the range of reactions that this kind of technology provokes.