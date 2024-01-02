Ahead of the release of its latest annual music-consumption stats, British labels body the BPI has published some data on physical music sales in 2023.

It hailed an 11.7% rise in vinyl sales to 5.9m units, compared to a 2.9% rise in 2022. According to the BPI, this is the highest level for the UK’s vinyl market since 1990, including more than 250k units shifted in the final full sales week of 2023.

Taylor Swift had the top-selling vinyl LP last year in the UK with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as well as two more albums in the top 10. In that chart, she was joined by the Rolling Stones, Lana Del Rey, Fleetwood Mac, Blur, Pink Floyd, Olivia Rodrigo and Lewis Capaldi.

That leads to one talking point around these figures: the question of whether vinyl’s growth is currently more about the biggest major-label artists – both frontline and heritage – than it is about independent labels and artists.

That was a point raised by indie label Invada Records on X (formerly Twitter) as the BPI’s figures were published.

“We need some perspective,” it noted on a headline hailing the ‘highest level since 1990’ stat form the report “For independent labels & shops this couldn’t be further from the truth. It’s been a very tough year sales wise for the majority.”

“The big sellers are huge, but look at what they are… Nothing against the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Ray or Pink Floyd. I’m glad they’re selling shit loads of records. Power to them. But it doesn’t tell the entire story of ‘best vinyl sales in the UK since 1990’.”

Really happy for you.. but every uk independent label I speak to tells me their sales have been way down this year . We’re 20 years old and probably one of our worst years & include 2008 in that . 😩 — Invada Records UK (@invadarecordsUK) December 30, 2023

We mention this less to start another majors-vs-indies argument, but rather to highlight some important nuances within the figures.

If indies are struggling to sell vinyl (and/or to turn a decent profit from sales, given the costs) it will be important to talk about why that is, and what might help to tackle their challenges.