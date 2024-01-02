Smart-links firm Linkfire endured a bumpy end to 2023, revealed in a pair of announcements just before Christmas.

On 21 December the company revealed that its shareholders had approved an application to delist its shares from trading on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm.

The very next day, Linkfire announced that its co-founder and CEO Lars Ettrup and its chief financial officer Tobias Demuth would both be stepping down and leaving the company, although Ettrup will keep a ‘strategic advisory role’.

His co-founder and current chief commercial officer Jeppe Faurfelt has taken charge as of 1 January, with Demuth due to resign as CFO by the end of February after a transitional process.

The company described this as “a natural step in Linkfire’s journey towards becoming a financially self-sustainable company with a tight focus on cost and a lighter organizational structure whilst still pursuing opportunities for growth”.

Linkfire’s last set of financial results, published in November, revealed that its revenues in Q3 2023 were down 9% year-on-year, although for the first time since going public it was profitable on an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) basis.

Linkfire also recently secured debt financing of DKK 37.3m (around $5.5m at current exchange rates) from BandLab CEO Meng Ru Kuok – a shareholder in the company – “as an expression of his commitment to and belief in the company’s potential”.