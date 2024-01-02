US satellite-radio service SiriusXM was hoping to end 2023 in a positive mood following the unveiling of its new streaming-meets-radio service in November, and its launch in December.

New York’s attorney general Letitia James had other ideas however. On 20 December James sued SiriusXM for “trapping consumers in subscriptions and maintaining deliberately long and burdensome cancellation processes”.

That’s based on an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General that claims “SiriusXM forces its subscribers to call or chat online with an agent to cancel a subscription, then deliberately draws out those interactions as part of its strategy to prevent subscribers from canceling”.

The announcement cited SiriusXM data showing that it takes “an average of 11.5 minutes to cancel by phone, and 30 minutes to cancel online, although for many subscribers it takes far longer”.

James is seeking full restitution for impacted subscribers, including compensation for their wasted time, as well as requiring SiriusXM to implement a simpler and easier-to-use cancellation process.

SiriusXM plans to fight the lawsuit, and clapped back sharply in a statement provided to The Verge. “It’s telling that the New York Attorney General issued a press release before providing SiriusXM with a copy of the complaint,” said its spokesperson.

“Like a number of consumer businesses, we offer a variety of options for customers to sign up for or cancel their SiriusXM subscription and, upon receiving and reviewing the complaint, we intend to vigorously defend against these baseless allegations that grossly mischaracterise SiriusXM’s practices.”