Plans to introduce a ‘streaming tax’ in France have already drawn protests from music streaming services, particularly Spotify.

Before Christmas, its boss in France threatened that the plans would cause Spotify to ‘dis-invest in France’. Now his company is following through on that warning.

“Following the announcement of the implementation of a tax on music streaming in France, we regret to announce that Spotify France will stop supporting Les Francofolies de la Rochelle and Le Printemps de Bourges financially, and through activations on the ground in favour of emerging artists,” announced Antoine Moine in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

(The post was in French: that’s our translation.)

He was referring to two music festivals: Les Francofolies de la Rochelle takes place in La Rochelle in July, while Le Printemps de Bourges is an April event in Bourges.

It’s the latest example of Spotify flexing its corporate muscles in response to legislation that it doesn’t like: see also its threat to pull out of Uruguay altogether last year, successfully forcing the government there to clarify a new ‘equitable remuneration’ measure in its favour.

In France, there are risks to this kind of brinksmanship, with two festivals, the fans attending them and the emerging artists who would have benefited from Spotify’s support losing out because of a government budget that they did not devise.

Note, Spotify is part of a coalition of streaming services and industry bodies who had agreed an alternative model for funding France’s Centre National de la Musique – the entity which the streaming tax is intended to support.

Perhaps there is a path to an amicable resolution in France, but for now it’s very much a stand-off with music fans and artists caught in the middle.