Medallion is one of a cluster of startups aiming to use web3 technologies to help artists build digital fanclubs. We profiled it in our Tools section last May after reporting on its $9m seed-funding round the previous year.

Just before Christmas, Medallion announced another funding round. It has raised $13.7m in Series A funding co-led by investors Dragonfly and Lightspeed Faction.

Investors from the music industry included Bill Silva Entertainment, Foundations Artist Management and artists including Guy Lawrence (out of Disclosure), Jungle and Tiga.

CEO Matt Jones, once of Songkick, announced the funding and offered some thoughts on Medallion’s growth in a blog post.

“Just 18 months after we launched v1 of our product, we have hundreds of thousands of fans using the platform to get better access, experiences and products from their most loved artists,” wrote Jones.

Disclosure, Jungle and Tiga are all using Medallion for their fanclubs, along with artists including Greta Van Fleet, Girl In Red, My Morning Jacket, Santigold, Sigur Rós and Tycho.