British labels body the BPI has published its annual report on music consumption in the UK.

That means figures covering the number of sales and streams, but not the revenue generated from them – that data will be published by another body, the Entertainment Retailers Association, in the near future.

The headline figure from the BPI’s stats is that overall music consumption grew by 10% in 2023 to 182.8 million ‘album equivalent sales’ – a measure of volume that blends streams and sales, including giving more weighting to streams by paying subscribers.

Brits streamed 179.6bn audio tracks last year, up 12.8% year-on-year. Streaming now accounts for 87.7% of the market (in terms of consumption), which the BPI noted is up from 63.6% five years ago, in 2018.

The overall consumption growth of 10% is a notable leap from the 4.3% increase recorded in 2022, which in turn was a step up from the 2.5% recorded in 2021.

A sharp increase in consumption sounds good, but it will need to be cross-referenced with ERA’s data to understand whether that’s paying off in terms of spending.

In its announcement of the consumption data, the BPI highlighted a diversity stat: the fact that women artists topped the UK’s official singles chart for 31 of the 52 chart-weeks in 2023 – the biggest total since the chart’s launch in 1952.

10 weeks atop the chart for Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’ was key to that, but tracks by Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Kenya Grace, Raye, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift also played their part.

The BPI noted that seven of the top 10 tracks in the UK last year (and four of the top five) were by women, with ‘Flowers’ leading the way. The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ was the most popular album ahead of Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

The top 10 albums of the year are sparking some discussion today, however. Only one of them was released in 2023, and that was ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, a re-recording of an album that originally came out in 2014.

Swift’s ‘Midnights’, Harry Styles’s ‘Harry’s House’ and SZA’s ‘SOS’ were the most recent ‘new’ albums in the top 10, having been released in 2022. They were joined by The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’, a compilation that came out in 2021.

The biggest 10 albums of 2023 in the UK also included greatest hits compilations from Elton John (‘Diamonds’, originally released in 2017); Fleetwood Mac (’50 Years – Don’t Stop’ from 2018); Eminem (‘Curtain Call – The Hits’ from 2005) and ABBA (‘Gold’ from 1992). Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 album ‘AM’ also made the list.

Is this a sign that ‘old’ music is squeezing ‘new’ music out in the streaming era? That’s the line running in several stories this morning, although the truth of that hypothesis will not be found simply by analysing the top 10.

The BPI noted that 2,519 tracks were streamed at least 10m times across audio and video services in 2023 in the UK, up from 1,136 in 2018.