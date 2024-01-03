Middle Eastern and North African music service Anghami reported its latest financial results just before the end of 2023, covering the third quarter of that year.

The company saw its paid subscribers grow by 17% year-on-year to just over 1.7 million, while its revenues for the first nine months of 2023 grew by 8% to $30m.

That suggests a stonking Q3, because in a separate financial filing, Anghami reported that its revenues for the first six months of 2023 were down 10.1% to $18.9m.

There’s a shift happening within the company’s revenues, according to Anghami. Its income from direct subscriptions grew by 17% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2023, while its revenue from telco partners fell by 21%.

“This decline was anticipated as Anghami’s strategy is to focus on growth within direct channels that offer improved margins, better collection terms, and protection against currency fluctuations,” was how Anghami described that change.

Anghami is currently in the process of merging with video-streaming service OSN+, which is owned by Dubai-based media group OSN Group. The deal will see the latter investing $50m in Anghami, and follows a $5m strategic investment from Saudi Arabia media group SRMG last August.

“With the securing of key strategic anchor investors such as OSN Group and SRMG, we have achieved a significant milestone in our growth journey,” said Anghami CEO Eddy Maroun.