Music Ally’s final editorial project of 2023 was a report presented as part of the British Council’s UK/Viet Nam Season 2023 programme.

The report explores collaboration and development opportunities for the British and Vietnamese music industries, drawing on interviews from experts in both countries.

We focused on four areas: the creator economy (musicians); creative entrepreneurship (the teams around them); live music; and digital / startups.

For each, we looked at what’s working well in the UK and where challenges remain, with a view to the lessons that can be learned as the Vietnamese industry plots its next stages of growth.

However, the report also includes interviews with people in Vietnam explaining what’s already working well there, and where they feel they need more investment and support.

The British Council has now made the report available to download for free online. We think it has relevance beyond the two markets covered: it may be useful in any country where discussions are underway about national music strategies and investment.