There can’t be a better time to be making fitness-related announcements than early January, when people are making new year’s resolutions about being more healthy.

Apple announced some new features and promotions for its Apple Fitness+ service this week. It’s adding a new sound meditation theme, and a workout program called ‘Strength, Core, and Yoga for Golfers’.

(We’re sad they didn’t go for the ‘Downward Facing Dogleg’ pun option there.)

Apple is also launching a new ‘Artist Spotlight’ series of workouts based on prominent artists. This one is themed around the Super Bowl halftime show, which Apple is now heavily involved with.

Over the next few weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, there will be workouts on Apple Fitness+ featuring Rihanna (last year’s halftime headliner), Britney Spears, U2 and this year’s main act Usher.

Finally, hip-hop artist Common is one of the new guests in the fitness service’s ‘Time to Walk’ series of walking soundtracks.