The Netflix-assisted resurgence of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ in 2022 was a reminder of the power of a great sync, especially in an age where shows (Stranger Things in that case) premiere globally on streaming services and can create intense social buzz around their key moments.

Another British artist, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, is the latest to benefit. Her track ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ is currently in top spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 – USA chart, which you might usually associate with brand new, breakthrough tracks.

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ is a verified banger, but it’s not new: the song was originally released in 2001.

The sync that has sent it shooting back to prominence is a key scene in Saltburn, the gothic thriller film that was released in cinemas last November, and then on Amazon’s Prime Video just before Christmas.

Ellis-Bextor isn’t the only artist enjoying unexpected virality in 2023. Mason and Princess Superstar’s ‘Perfect (Exceeder)’ also features in Saltburn, and at the time of writing is fifth on Spotify’s Viral 50 – USA chart. It was originally released in 2006.

There are limits to the Saltburn effect. ‘Have a Cheeky Christmas’ by The Cheeky Girls isn’t in the chart despite its placement in the film. Then again, it’s January now.

The bigger picture here, though, is about the power of the perfect sync-match of song and scene, and also the scale of video streaming and the online memes and watercooler-chat around it.