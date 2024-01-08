Dolby Atmos has fast become the top dog in the immersive audio game, but now it has a new competitor developed by Google and Samsung.

It’s called Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) and is being shown off by Google at this week’s CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas.

This piece from Samsung’s original announcement last year is a good primer on the technology.

Among its features: the ability to spread sound vertically rather than just horizontally; use of AI and deep-learning technology to adjust audio levels for different scenes in TV shows and films; and customisation features for listeners/viewers to tweak the sound to their preferences.

IAMF is being launched as a royalty-free licence through an organisation called the Alliance for Open Media. Google’s demonstrations this week are with partner Vaudeville Sound Group, a sound design, production and post-production company.

While TV and film are an obvious use, music is on the radar for IAMF too.

“Whether mixing for film, game or music, we envision IAMF opening up new ways for sound engineers to create immersive experiences all the way to the end users,” said Google’s product lead for immersive audio Jani Huoponen.