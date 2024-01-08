When music rightsholders think of their most exciting new revenue sources, TikTok and Peloton have been high on the list in recent years. Now they are working together.

The two companies have partnered for a #TikTokFitness hub on TikTok, to be populated by content created by Peloton.

“Content will include select live Peloton classes with and without equipment required, original Instructor series, ongoing creator partnerships, Peloton class clips, and celebrity collaborations,” according to the fitness firm.

It’s the first time it has produced “bespoke social content” for an external partner. For now, the new hub will be available in the US, UK and Canada.

Outward-facing partnerships are part of the turnaround strategy being led by CEO (and former Spotify executive) Barry McCarthy.

It also marks an expansion into fitness for TikTok, although it already has a burgeoning community of fitfluencers on its platform.