Nothing drums up interest from potential acquirers than a well-placed story in the media about a company being up for sale with your desired valuation.

With that in mind, behold Sky News’ exclusive story reporting that “the owners of SoundCloud, one of the world’s largest music streaming services, are preparing for a sale that could fetch in excess of $1bn”.

This is based on the news that majority investors Raine Group and Temasek Holdings are interviewing investment banks in order to kick off the process for a sale.

‘Largest’ here is very much about the scale of the platform and its catalogue. SoundCloud has a catalogue of 320m tracks from more than 40m artists, and recently said that it expects its revenues for its 2023 financial year to be €288m ($314.7m at current exchange rates).

The company also said that it expects to turn an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) profit for that year – another handy thing to make public when you’re hoping to attract potential buyers.

Who might those buyers be, though, with more than a billion dollars to spend on getting into (or expanding their existing business in) streaming music? Although don’t forget that SoundCloud is as much an artist services business.

Big DSPs? Big investors? Big Tech firms? A wildcard like BandLab, if it has access to the necessary capital? Elon Mu… No, wait, let’s not tempt that particular fate.

SoundCloud still has plenty of reputational value as a music service and platform for artists. We’re about to find out whether its perceived business value matches that sought by its owners.