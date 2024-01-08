UK-headquartered music service Roxi has had ambitions to launch in the US since its pre-rebrand days as Electric Jukebox.

t postponed a planned stateside debut in 2016, and since then has focused on growing its business and artist partnerships in its homeland, while regularly promising that its plans to cross the Atlantic remained a priority.

Now it could really be happening. The company is showing its service off at the CES show in Las Vegas this week, and told trade outlet Broadcasting+Cable that it will be launching in the US in the first quarter of this year.

It will be available through set-top boxes and sticks including Roku, Comcast, Amazon’s Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV, as well as through smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, HiSense and Sony. LG is even building Roxi into all its new TVs from this year.

CEO Rob Lewis sees the service’s video focus as its key advantage. “Ultimately the TV will become centre stage for music,” he said.