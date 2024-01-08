2024 is set to be the year of AI regulation and legislation at multiple levels: multinational, national and (in the US) on a state-by-state level.

An early example of the latter is set to be announced this week in Tennessee. The state’s governor Bill Lee will reportedly unveil plans to (in news outlet WKRN’s description) “include protections for songwriters, performers, and music industry professionals’ voices from the misuse of AI”.

This is an extension of existing image and likeness rights in Tennessee, with Lee reportedly set to be joined by artists, songwriters, music industry stakeholders and legislators for the announcement on Wednesday.

Although they will all undoubtedly welcome the move, the music industry is also keen for legislation at a federal level in the US.

In October, a group of US senators introduced the ‘No Fakes Act’ which proposes to “protect the voice and visual likenesses of individuals from unfair use through generative artificial intelligence” including music stars.