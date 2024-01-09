We don’t have long to wait until we get a proper look at Apple’s vision of the mixed-reality future.

Well, by ‘we’ obviously we mean ‘Americans’ as that’s the initial launch market for Apple’s new Vision Pro headset.

Apple has confirmed that the device will be available from 2 February in its US Apple Stores and its online store there. Pre-orders begin on 19 January for the device, which was unveiled last year.

Apple said that more than 1m apps will be compatible with Vision Pro, although by that it means iPhone and iPad apps that can be used while wearing it. However, there will also be new native experiences and games.

One of the key features is called ‘Apple Immersive Video’, which is 180-degree 8K video accompanied by spatial audio.

We suspect there will be opportunities for artists (likely hand-picked by Apple at first) to create music videos and/or live performances in this format, that will be prominently promoted to early buyers.

The Vision Pro will start at $3,499, so it’s very much a high-end product. With Meta redoubling its efforts around music for its Quest headsets, we’ll be keen to see what kind of musical experiences Vision Pro enables at launch.