Job Description:

Music Ally is looking for someone who is interested in the evolving ways in which artists connect with fans to help us create and deliver training materials and also to work on marketing and campaign activations with clients. Along with strong interpersonal, presentation and research skills, this role requires someone who is self-motivated, hungry for knowledge and is happy working in a team environment.

Key tasks include

Researching the latest trends across music marketing and the wider music business and staying up to date with developments across social media, streaming services, new tech and trends etc.

Developing digital + in-person training content for Music Ally (including research, course development, scriptwriting + slide development)

Assist with client marketing services

Assist with website administration + customer support and community management

The role would initially be for a three month placement and can be a mixture of full or part time, preferably based three days a week (Tuesday to Thursday) in our office in Hackney, or also part time at home.

Who are we?

Music Ally is the leading provider of digital marketing training for the music industry, backed with our well-respected publication and events, our brand has been at the forefront of the intersection of music and tech for nearly 20 years.

Benefits to working with us include an entrepreneurial and creative environment where your ideas and efforts really count, not to mention one of the coolest offices, centrally located in London (it floats…)

Music Ally is an equal opportunities employer, signed up to the London Living Wage.

To Apply:

Please send your CV and a short email introduction to jobs@musically.com. We look forward to hearing from you!