It’s going to be a big week for AI regulation efforts in the US, and labels body the RIAA is determined to be a big part of the conversation.

In an op-ed for Billboard, chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier has offered the music industry’s latest sharp response to arguments by AI companies that training their models on copyrighted content counts as fair use – and thus does not require licensing deals.

“That’s just wrong,” wrote Glazier. “Put bluntly, that’s digital theft. In every legitimate market in the world, the use of others’ property requires the owner’s consent and agreed-upon compensation.”

Glazier also reiterated the music industry’s main demands for AI regulation: that companies must keep accurate records of any copyrighted works used for training and be prepared to share that information; and that performers’ voice, image, name and likeness rights must be protected and respected.