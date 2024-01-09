Who are going to be the big hits of 2024? No, ‘Mariah Carey and Brenda Lee in December’ isn’t going to pass muster as a clever prediction. Even if it’s true.

Apple’s Shazam is one of the entities with access to huge amounts of data to try to make less-obvious forecasts, and yesterday it published its predictions for 2024.

Besides a 50-track playlists of artists poised for success, it highlighted five who it thinks have “global breakthrough potential”.

They are: Nigerian singer-songwriter Emoseh Khamofu (aka Bloody Civilian); LA hip-hop duo Flyana Boss; British artists Kenya Grace and The Last Dinner Party; and K-Pop group Riize.

However, Shazam has also identified five artists who it tips for big things on a regional level: Aupinard from France; Jacoténe from Australia; Sira from Germany; Sukha from India and Yarge from Venezuela.

You can listen to the full 2024 predictions playlist here.