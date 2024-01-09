There are lots of gadgets being announced at this week’s CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas, but also some music experiences.

Sony Music is part of Sony’s presence at the event, for example, with the big reveal for three new metaverse-focused projects.

Nitewave (pictured) is a music-themed island for Fortnite created using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) tools by Sony’s own Immersive Music Studios team. It’s a ‘capture the flag’ game soundtracked by various Sony Music artists.

Journey Through Jericho is another Fortnite island (again created using UEFN) based on the music video for artist Iniko’s track ‘Jericho’. It’s a parkour-themed game for up to eight players, and makes clever use of the digital background to the music video by porting it into UEFN.

Finally, AVNU: Where Music Meets is a Roblox world: a city with a nightclub, record store and clothes shop, with mini-games and challenges to unlock songs from Sony Music artists.

It also hosts promotions and pop-up shops for specific artists, starting with Paul Russell. All three experiences are live now via the links in this story.