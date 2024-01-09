We reported last week on the annual data-drop from British labels body the BPI on music consumption in the UK in 2023. Now we can get a sense of how that paid off for the music industry, courtesy of spending data from the Entertainment Retailers Association.

‘Spending’ is important in that sentence. The figures cover consumer spending on music, video and games, but do not include advertising revenues on free services like Spotify and YouTube.

The headline figure is £2.22bn. That’s how much Brits spent on music streaming subscriptions, physical music and downloads in 2023, and it was a year-on-year rise of 9.6%.

Spending on music subscriptions was up 9.8% to £1.87bn, accounting for just over 84% of the total. Physical sales grew by 10.9% to £311m, while download sales fell by 5.9% to £42.7m.

The good news here is that the overall growth accelerated, with the 9.6% rise comparing to 5% in 2022. ERA noted that the overall £2.22bn figure was the highest since 2001 (“the historic peak of the CD era” – and only 0.08% down on that year’s total.

(Insert arguments about inflation and annual-revenue comparisons here.)

“With revenues just a fraction away from music’s all-time-high, this is a red letter day for the music industry and is a testament not just to the creativity of artists, but to the entrepreneurial drive of digital services and retailers,” was CEO Kim Bayley’s verdict.

Some more good news: at 9.6% the growth in consumer spending on music in the UK is almost matching the 10% growth in music consumption measured by the BPI’s figures. But for the full picture, we’ll need to wait until later this year, when figures covering both paid and ad-supported music are published.

How is music faring compared to video and games? In terms of overall spending it’s still considerably smaller: video (a similar mixture of streaming subscriptions and physical/digital sales and rentals) grew by 10% to £4.92bn in 2023, while games grew by 2.9% to £4.74bn.

Still, it’s growth all-round. We’ll be keen to see how these trends in the UK are reflected in other key music markets around the world, as their industry bodies publish comparable figures.