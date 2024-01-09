Nobody would doubt Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.I.Am’s enthusiasm for exploring music tech.

Some of his ideas haven’t caught on – despite a reported $117m funding round in 2017 his I.am+ startup’s iPhone camera case, smartwatches and voice-assistant plans have yet to trouble Apple, Google or Amazon.

However, his founding stake in Beats Electronics turned out pretty well. Now he has unveiled his latest startup, Sound Drive, which focuses in music for cars.

It already has a partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which will be installing its technology in its electric EQ vehicles from this summer.

What is that technology? Essentially it takes data from the car itself – accelerating, braking etc – and uses that as signals to remix music that has been formatted for the service.

That includes adjusting the volume, but also dropping lyrics in and out, according to how the car is being driven. TechCrunch has given it a test drive at CES with tracks including Doja Cat’s ‘Woman’ and Will.I.Am and Britney Spears’ ‘Scream & Shout’.

Mercedes-Benz has explored adaptive music before: a 2021 partnership with AI-music startup Endel. Bentley has tested a similar concept with another startup, LifeScore.

However, Sound Drive is one of the first examples we’ve seen remixing human music on the fly, rather than AI-generated music.