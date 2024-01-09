With his feet firmly under the table as WMG CEO, Robert Kyncl is beginning 2024 with a rousing message to employees at the major label – focusing on the long term.

“I’m calling 2024 ‘The Year of the Next 10’ – the year when we move at velocity to set ourselves up for a winning decade in the new world,” wrote Kyncl in his new year memo to staff.

He went on to outline the three key areas for investment at the company: around growing engagement with music; increasing its value; and improvements in “how we work together” as a company.

Among the changes indicated in the memo are plans to put “more wood behind fewer arrows” in A&R terms, including a stronger focus on geography (“where artists and songwriters come from and where their streams are going”) and future genres worth betting on.

Kyncl also called for WMG to “selectively lean into the marketing of our catalog in the ways we do with frontline”, and to expand its distribution and publishing administration capabilities.

As for making money, Kyncl reiterated his views on driving up the value of music (including stopping “dilution from millions of low-value and functional tracks”) while working to “maximize price opportunity for our music”. WMG has been a firm, public backer of regular price rises for streaming subscriptions in the future.

As for WMG’s working culture, he’s keen for more transparency across the company (and “walking through walls, rather than building them up”) while signifying a crackdown on “brilliant jerks” – warning that “the downside for a team is always bigger than any upside created by the individual” in the cases of people who are talented but also toxic.