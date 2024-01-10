Australian firm Splash has been one of the most interesting AI music startups in recent years, because it found its first big audience on Roblox as part of a DJ / music-creation game. Now it’s exploring a new frontier: voice, via a skill for Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

The free skill can be used on smart speakers or screen-toting devices (Amazon has both) and involves describing a genre or mood for Splash’s AI to create a song. People can add vocals (and get them sung or rapped by different AI voices) and then get a link sent to their phone for sharing purposes.

It’s very much a consumer-focused experience. Splash suggests using it to create personalised birthday songs, holiday nostalgia tracks and ‘marathon motivation’ music as three potential use cases.

It’s basically a voice interface for Splash’s existing text-to-music AI model, which launched in June 2023, and then developed into a commercial Splash Pro service later that year with paid subscription tiers. The Alexa skill brings down another barrier to AI-assisted music-making by using voice as the key interface.

Splash and Amazon have history. Amazon’s Alexa Fund is one of the startup’s investors. The new launch is part of a wider drive by Amazon to encourage developers to create generative-AI skills for Alexa. Splash’s was one of three unveiled at the CES show this week, alongside skills from chatbot startup Character·ai and voice-AI games company Volley.

This is all happening through Amazon’s Alexa division rather than Amazon Music. However, the latter has also been exploring AI-music partnerships. In February 2023 it launched a ‘Sleep Science’ playlist powered by Endel, the startup that has also been working with Universal Music Group.