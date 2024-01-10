“Picture yourself in a meditation dome within a yoga studio, enveloped by nature sounds of chirping birds and waterfalls completely surrounding you overhead,” is how the press release for new label Sacred Society Music Group begins.

How did they know so much about Music Ally’s office?!

But yes, this is a label focusing on ambient music, starting with more than 55 tracks and six hours of immersive content. The twist: it will release all this exclusively in the Dolby Atmos spatial-audio format.

“Years of meticulous development birthed a state-of-the-art studio tailored specifically for Dolby Atmos, a testament to our passion for elevating soundscapes,” said co-founder Bradley Roulier.

Based in Denver, the label is encouraging artists and producers to sign up on its website to upload their musical stems for consideration.

The launch is also being heralded with live events this month in New York, Los Angeles and Denver.