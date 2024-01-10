Apple’s Apple Music Classical streaming app is set to launch in more countries in Asia later this month.

The company announced that the app can now be pre-ordered from its App Store in Japan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, with a scheduled release date of 24 January.

The app, which requires an Apple Music subscription, originally launched on 28 March 2023 in almost all of the countries where the parent service is available.

China, Japan and South Korea were the three obvious missing countries, plus Russia (don’t expect a launch there anytime soon) and Turkey.

Apple hasn’t announced any user numbers for Apple Music Classical yet, but the company has been building out its business around the new app.

In September 2023 it acquired Swedish classical-music label BIS Records, and integrated it into Apple Music Classical and its separate artist-development subsidiary Platoon.