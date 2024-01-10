2023 was an eventful year for D2C music platform Bandzoogle, starting with a $100m sales milestone and ending with an acquisition by distributor DistroKid.

Bandzoogle is still running as an independent service for artists to create websites and sell music, merch and tickets. Now it has added a new subscription plan focused on electronic press kits (EPKs) for artists.

The plan costs $6.95 a month, and enables artists to create and launch EPKs with their bios, music players, embedded videos, concert calendars, images, press quotes, a contact form and social links among other features.

And yes, that’s ‘EPKs’ plural: there is a choice of layouts depending on what the artist is trying to achieve and who they’re appealing to: one to book shows, another to pitch to labels, another when seeking press coverage and so on.

The new EPK plan also functions as an entry-level subscription to Bandzoogle’s wider services: artists can upgrade to its Lite, Standard and Pro plans if they decide they want to create a fuller-featured website using its tools.