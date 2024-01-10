Belem is the European Union-funded project that encourages projects around the promotion, translation and monetisation of European lyrics.

It launched in December 2022 with €2m of funding and partners including Deezer, LyricFind, Unison and Zebralution, then launched a call for grant applications for publishers, songwriters and translators in February 2023.

Now the project has announced that two European artists have won grants from that first open call, while also launching its second open call for more applications.

The two artists are Polish musician Misia Furtak, who wants to get her catalogue of works translated, and Irish artist Fiachna Ó Braonáin, who will be working as a translator on his own catalogue.

The second open call is seeking artists and labels to apply for grants for the recording of translated works, with 20 projects to be chosen across 2024 and 2025.

Belem will provide funding of up to €3k per project, as long as they have a minimum budget overall of €5k.