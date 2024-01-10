Doja Cat is the latest artist working on a VR concert experience with Meta.

‘The Scarlet Tour in VR‘ will premiere on 20 January in Meta’s Horizon Worlds metaverse, with the promise of Big Pyro, a giant spider and a full complement of hits.

Meta has worked with production company The Diamond Bros on the experience, following their collaboration on the recent ‘Blackpink: A VR Encore‘ project.

The Doja Cat show was filmed at a recent sold-out concert in Detroit. After its premiere it will be available to replay within Horizon Worlds for two weeks.

At the time of writing just over 4,500 people have signed up as ‘interested’ in attending the premiere.

The experience will be part of the ‘Music Valley’ zone in Horizon Worlds, which Meta launched last year as a hub for its music performances and experiences.