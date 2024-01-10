The cinematic release of Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film was a big hit right from the start, selling $100m of tickets before its premiere in October 2023.

Now AMC, the theatrical exhibitor behind the release, has provided an update, claiming that the documentary is “the highest grossing film in box office history among concert films and documentary films”.

That’s due to $261.6m of global ticket sales, including $8.7m last week in China, where it premiered on 31 December.

The global total trumps the previous record holder, Michael Jackson’s ‘This Is It’ film, which earned $261.2m after its release in 2009.

‘The Eras Tour’ is now available to rent on various video-streaming services, although figures have not been released for those revenues yet.