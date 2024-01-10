A group of US politicians have introduced the latest piece of legislation that aims to regulate generative AI technologies. It’s called the No AI Fraud Act.

Yes, that’s a lengthy acronym, as is often the case with proposed bills in the US. Here it stands for ‘No AI Fake Replicas and Unauthorized Duplications’ which gives a clear sense of its focus.

It’s been introduced today in the US House of Representatives by Republicans Maria Elvira Salazar, Nathaniel Moran and Rob Wittman and Democrats Madeleine Dean and Joe Morelle.

It targets “abusive AI deepfakes, voice clones, and exploitive digital human impersonations” and would put in place “guardrails” to protect artists and public figures.

This is the second such bill to be introduced in the US, following the ‘No Fakes Act’ (another acronym: Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe) which was introduced in the US Senate in October 2023.

As with that, music industry organisations have welcomed the new bill. RIAA chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier called it “a meaningful step towards building a safe, responsible and ethical AI ecosystem”.

“Putting in place guardrails like the No AI FRAUD Act is a necessary step to protect individual rights, preserve and promote the creative arts, and ensure the integrity and trustworthiness of AI,” he added in his statement.

Lobbying group the Human Artistry Campaign, which includes more than 170 music and creative industry bodies in its membership, also hailed the bill.

Senior advisor Dr Moiya McTier called it “a massive step forward in protecting people, culture, and art”, adding that “timely action is critical as irresponsible AI platforms are being used to launch deepfake and voice impersonation models depicting individuals doing and saying things they never have or would”.

Update: Universal Music Group boss Sir Lucian Grainge has also welcomed the proposed legislation.

“Universal Music Group strongly supports the ‘No AI Fraud Act’ because no one should be permitted to steal someone else’s image, likeness or voice,” he said this afternoon in a statement.

“While we have an industry-leading track record of enabling AI in the service of artists and creativity, AI that uses their voice or identity without authorization is unacceptable and immoral. We call upon Congress to help put an end to nefarious deepfakes by enacting this federal right of publicity and ensuring that all Americans are protected from such harm.”

Key to both the No AI Fraud Act and the No Fakes Act are that they are federal legislation: US-wide. Individual states have varying levels of protection for ‘personality’ rights, and indeed the governor of the state of Tennessee is introducing new legislation today focused on musicians.

The music industry is keen for such protections to be standardised and extended across the whole of the US. We’ll be following the progress of both bills – as well as any critical responses to them – closely in the coming months.