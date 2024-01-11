ByteDance is shutting down its Resso music-streaming service in India, after the government there forced its removal from Apple and Google’s app stores.

“Unfortunately, owing to local market conditions, we can no longer continue to serve users of Resso in India. We have therefore taken the decision to shut down Resso and its associated operations on January 31st,” a spokesperson told Music Ally.

“Users will be offered a refund of their remaining subscription fees.”

Resso launched in India in 2019 as TikTok’s parent company’s first step into music streaming in the west, and has been operating there ever since. It also launched in markets including Brazil and Indonesia.

It shut down in those two countries in 2023 when it was replaced by TikTok Music, but continued operating in India. Until now, at least. We understand that there are no plans to launch TikTok Music in India.

What’s going on here? Well, in the summer of 2020 the Indian government banned TikTok as part of a wider crackdown on apps owned or launched by Chinese companies. At the time, the relationship between India and China was being severely strained over border tensions.

That ban remains in force, but Resso had escaped it, and thus continued operating in India. That’s what has changed, with Indian news site Moneycontrol breaking the news.

Resso was a popular service in India. In 2021 one study estimated that it was second only to Spotify on the metric of monthly streams, generating 2.8bn a month to Spotify’s 3.2bn.

Resso was less successful at turning free listeners into paying subscribers though. In 2022 there were grumbles from music rightsholders about its conversion rates, and Sony Music removed its catalogue from the service.

In May 2023 ByteDance shut down Resso’s free tier in its three markets, including India. From the end of this month, the brand will be entirely gone, with its parent company’s global focus firmly on TikTok Music. As things stand, it’s unlikely to launch in India anytime soon.