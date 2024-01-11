It’s a new year for independent licensing agency Merlin, and that brings some new members of its board.

Six, to be specific: Revelator’s Golda Bitterli, Fluxus’s Jeffrey Chiang, Limbo Music’s Fer Isella, E-Muzyka’s Irina Lipczyk-Kolakovska, Beggars Group’s Simon Wheeler and Sub Pop’s Megan Jasper.

That means new representatives from Israel, South Korea, Spain, Poland, the UK and US respectively, with Merlin noting that its board now has equal representation from three blocs of Europe, North America and ‘All Other Countries’.

Secretly’s Darius Van Arman was reappointed as chairperson of the board.

“We are pleased to welcome our new board members, each of whom brings a vital and unique perspective to Merlin,” said CEO Jeremy Sirota.

“As Merlin continues to grow — both in terms of our global membership and our partnerships — their collective expertise in various facets of the music industry is invaluable.”