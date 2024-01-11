Two tech giants are starting 2024 with more layoffs. Amazon made the headlines yesterday with employees being let go in two of its prominent entertainment-focused divisions.

Twitch is laying just over 500 people off, confirmed in a blog post by CEO Dan Clancy that included the text of his internal announcement about the cuts.

“It has become clear that our organization is still meaningfully larger than it needs to be given the size of our business,” he wrote.

“Last year we paid out over $1 billion to streamers. So while the Twitch business remains strong, for some time now the organization has been sized based upon where we optimistically expect our business to be in 3 or more years, not where we’re at today.”

Separately, Amazon is laying off “several hundred” employees in its Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios divisions.

Meanwhile, Google also confirmed yesterday that it has laid off “a few hundred” people in its hardware, core engineering and Google Assistant teams, which The Verge calculated was around a thousand employees overall.