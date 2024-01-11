US-based nonprofit Live Music Society has awarded more than $3m of grant funding to small venues so far since 2020. Now it is launching its latest grant applications process.

Venues can apply until the deadline of 15 February for grants of up to $50k to use for one-time projects or ‘recurring annual efforts’.

The ‘Music In Action’ grants were introduced in June last year, with 17 venues initially having successful applications.

The grants are open to venues with capacities of between 50 and 300 people that have been operating since at least the start of 2020, with a primary focus on live music and holding at least 50 annual music performances. You can read more about the process and criteria here.

Meanwhile, back across the Atlantic, the Music Venue Trust – which also works to support small venues – has announced its latest patrons.

Eight of them: musicians Jamie Webster, Hamish Hawk and Hannah White; DJ Jeff Automatic; bands Reverend and the Makers, Noah & The Loners and Chroma; and the UK’s minister for creative industries John Whittingdale.