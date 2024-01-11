If you’re a music company that’s been thinking about getting more staff to experiment with the capabilities of ChatGPT and its text-to-image sister service DALL·E, this may interest you.

Parent company OpenAI has launched a new subscription tier called ChatGPT Team, which is a more affordable alternative tot he ChatGPT Enterprise plan it launched last year.

The new plan starts at $25 per user per month if paid annually (and $30 if paid monthly) and provides access to the company’s “most capable model” GPT-4, as well as the latest version of DALL·E.

It also comes with a collaborative workspace for teams, and the promise that “As with ChatGPT Enterprise, you own and control your business data—we do not train on your business data or conversations, and our models don’t learn from your usage”.

OpenAI’s stance on training and ‘fair use’ is currently rubbing the music business up the wrong way though, which may be a barrier to widespread adoption of its non-music models within this industry.