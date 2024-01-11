Plenty of humans are listening to lo-fi music to relax, focus or get to sleep, but Japanese startup One By One Music thinks there’s also a canine market for downtempo tunes.

It has launched a service that costs ¥980 a month (around $6.74 at current exchange rates) providing AI-generated music that aims to reduce the stress levels of dogs who are alone in the user’s home during the day.

Although it has launched in Japan, the startup is at the CES show in Las Vegas – where it was spotted by tech blog Engadget – so it clearly has global ambitions.

“It does feel very much like the sort of generic downtempo synth music you’ll find in some spa music playlists that you’ll find on Spotify,” was the site’s verdict.

That’s the main competitor to this kind of service: playlists on the big DSPs that dog owners may already be subscribed to.

Spotify has a ‘Calming Music for Pets‘ playlist for example, although the biggest brand in this space is Music For Pets – acquired last year by Create Music Group – with its ‘Relax My Dog’ and ‘Relax My Cat’ playlist and YouTube brands.