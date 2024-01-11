Yesterday was quite the day for AI regulation in the US. We reported on the introduction of the federal ‘No AI Fraud Act’ in the US House of Representatives, but as promised earlier in the week, the governor of Tennessee has introduced his own state-level bill that aims to tackle some of the same issues.

Yes, it comes with a carefully-crafted acronym. The Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security Act (Elvis, geddit?) is an update to Tennessee’s existing Protection of Personal Rights law.

It’s an expansion to include “new, personalized generative AI cloning models and services that enable human impersonation and allow users to make unauthorized fake works in the image and voice of others”.

There’s an element of wanting to be the first mover here: “the first legislation of its kind in the nation” as governor Bill Lee’s announcement pointed out. The bill already has the backing of a number of music industry bodies: the Recording Academy, NMPA, A2IM, Nashville Songwriters Association International, Music Artists Coalition and more.

This week has also brought some reminders of the motivation behind this and other federal bills aiming to crack down on abuse of AI technologies.

“No, that’s not Taylor Swift peddling Le Creuset cookware,” was the New York Times’s headline on a story about a deepfake of Swift seemingly promoting products online.

404 Media has its own investigation into some of the scammy ads being uploaded to YouTube featuring “shoddy AI clones” of celebrities including Swift, Ice Cube, Oprah Winfrey, Joe Rogan and The Rock.

“Ads connected to this scam have been viewed more than 195 million times on YouTube,” it claimed.