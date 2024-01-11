Secondary ticketing firm Viagogo has received its latest rap on the knuckles from the UK’s advertising watchdog.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld a complaint by anti-touting organisation FanFair Alliance about a pair of advertorials placed by Viagogo on music site nme·com last July.

The paid features suggested that fans could buy and sell tickets for the BST Hyde Park concerts and Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour, sparking a complaint from FanFair on the grounds that these events had prohibited such resales.

You can read the ASA’s full ruling here, and FanFair Alliance’s response here.

In short, the ASA was unhappy that the Viagogo did not include that information – “the prohibition of resale tickets… was material information which was likely to affect a consumer’s decision to purchase tickets through viagogo”.

The conclusion was that this was misleading, and Viagogo has been warned against doing it again in future ads.