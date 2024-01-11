Music brand Mahogany made its name with its Mahogany Sessions YouTube channel, although it has since added more sub-brands (Covers and Lagoon) and launched its own Mahogany Records label.

Today it is announcing a partnership with Believe that will include its expansion into distribution.

Believe will be handling the distribution for Mahogany Records, but it will also be the partner for Mahogany Songs, a distributor focused on DIY artists that is due to launch in the next couple of months.

Mahogany ran a beta test of the new service in 2021, but is now preparing for a full launch.

“Thanks to their international reach, infrastructure and market-leading tech this partnership allows us to level-up our ambitions as we expand our offering to unsigned and emerging artists on a global scale,” said Mahogany MD James Gaster of the Believe deal.