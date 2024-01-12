A Greener Future is the organisation helping festivals and music events around the world become, well, greener.

It has just announced the events that have achieved its certification for sustainability in 2023: 36 of them from 14 countries.

This is based on the measures they are taking in areas including local ecosystems and community, travel, food and drinks, energy, waste, EDI [equality, diversity and inclusion] and governance.

You can read the full list here, but we’ll highlight the six festivals that achieved the top ‘Outstanding’ certification: Boom in Portugal; the Cambridge Folk Festival and Green Gathering in the UK; Øyafestivalen in Norway; Paradise City Festival in Belgium; and We Love Green in France.

“Hats off to all festivals and events that are achieving this certification, which is no small feat,” said AGF CEO Claire O’Neill (who will be speaking at our Music Ally Connect conference later this month).

“We not only need to prevent further pollution, waste, emissions and biodiversity loss, but we now also need to adapt to the changes already happening around us, as a result of climate change. These festivals and events are ahead of the curve and give many people hope.”