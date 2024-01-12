Music industry journalist and longtime member of the Music Ally family Eamonn Forde just can’t stop “having his say” in long-form style on the music industry.

His previous books on the final days of EMI (‘Selling The Pig’) and the workings of music estates (‘Leaving the Building’) were both excellent, and now he has a new tome arriving.

‘1999: The Year the Record Industry Lost Control‘ trains its sights on one of the most momentous years in the modern music industry: 1999.

“The good times – and they were phenomenal times, both culturally and financially – looked like they would never end for record labels,” explains the blurb.

“Yet by December 1999, a bomb had been squarely set under their core business. All was to change with the arrival of digital. This is the true story and not simply the oft-repeated tale of an industry complacent and caught napping.”

It promises to be an excellent read.