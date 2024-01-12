Tech layoffs season appears to be in full swing again. Yesterday it was messaging platform Discord letting people go, with cuts that went far beyond the 4% of staff it laid off last August.

“Today we are making the unfortunate and difficult decision to reduce the size of Discord’s workforce by 17%. This means we are saying goodbye to 170 of our talented colleagues,” CEO Jason Citron wrote in a memo to staff, which was republished by The Verge.

It was the latest over-expansion mea culpa from a tech boss.

“We grew quickly and expanded our workforce even faster, increasing by 5x since 2020. As a result, we took on more projects and became less efficient in how we operated,” wrote Citron.

“Today, we are increasingly clear on the need to sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organization.”

The Verge suggested that Discord’s finances are not in disarray though: “It has more than $700 million in cash on its balance sheet and the goal to become profitable this year.”