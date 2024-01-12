UK advertising watchdog the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has just banned a Calvin Klein poster ad featuring musician FKA Twigs.

Why? “We considered the image’s composition placed viewers’ focus on the model’s body rather than on the clothing being advertised,” was its verdict, in response to a complaint.

“The ad used nudity and centred on FKA Twig’s physical features rather than the clothing, to the extent that it presented her as a stereotypical sexual object.”

The problem with this? FKA Twigs herself does not agree.

“i do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. i see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“i am proud of my physicality and hold the art i create with my vessel to the standards of women like josephine baker, eartha kitt and grace jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality. thank you to ck and mert and marcus [the photographers] who gave me a space to express myself exactly how i wanted to – i will not have my narrative changed.”