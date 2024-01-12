Since it launched in the Middle East and North Africa towards the end of 2018, streams generated by acts from the region in other parts of the world have grown at an average rate of close to 40% every year, says Spotify. And it isn’t just the Arab diaspora – said to tally around 50 million – that’s listening to these artists.

According to Akshat Harbola, the managing director of Spotify for MENA, the most exported Arab acts can be divided into broad categories: icons such as Nancy Ajram and Fairuz from Lebanon, Amr Diab from Egypt and Khaled from Algeria; and newer acts, which can be split in those based in the region and making music that incorporates local sounds and speaks of local issues, and those born and raised abroad whose tunes tend to mix genres and languages.

Harbola attributes the consistent uptick in the consumption of their music internationally to three major reasons. “With the icons, there’s an element of connection to home that they provide,” he says.

For the more current stars, a rise in the number of cross-border collaborations has “unlocked interest” in the featured acts’ home markets. For instance, the new album by Moroccan rapper ElGrandeToto – 60% of whose streams are from outside his home country – includes guest spots from MCs such as Hamza from Belgium, Morad from Spain and singer Oxlade from Nigeria.

Similarly, back in 2020, Anthony Keyrouz from Lebanon teamed up with fellow electronic music producers Paradigm from Australia, for the English-language hit “Wake Me Up In Paris”.

Thirdly, says Harbola, it’s the proliferation of international tours by Arab artists through which their music is being exposed to foreign audiences. For example, Egyptian rapper Wegz – the second most-played musician within MENA after ElGrandeToto – recently toured the US, while Saudi-Ecuadorian singer Mishaal Tamer supported OneRepublic on their European tour.

Another more unpredictable factor is online virality, which has led to some Arab up-and-comers finding fame. Falling into this lot is Palestinian-Jordanian artist and former Spotify Fresh Finds playlistee Issam Alnajjar whose track “Hadal Ahbek” went viral on TikTok in many countries. That video platform, says Harbola “is a pretty big phenomenon in this region”, and “on social media, the appetite for global sounds, which aren’t necessarily coming from your most-known artists has just increased over the last few years”.

Notably, among the list of the top ten most exported songs of the last five years are instrumental hits such as “RAVE” and “Do Or Die” by Algerian phonk exponent Dxrk ダーク. He’s the most played artist outside of MENA overall and his top cities include Delhi and Bengaluru in India along with Istanbul, Mexico City and Santiago.

Also in the top ten are English-language smashes, both originals like “Can’t Love Myself” by Mishaal Tamer and south Asian-American producer Monty Datta, and remixes like the ElGrandeToto-assisted version of Nigerian chart-topper CKay’s global No.1 “Love Nwantiti”.

Spotify is employing its worldwide network of playlist editors to increase the chances of MENA artists crossing over. “Dellali”, from ElGrandeToto’s November 2023 release 27, was placed on one of France’s flagship hip-hop playlists Best Life. It subsequently peaked in the top 15 of the Daily Viral Songs chart in the country.

The top non-MENA markets streaming music from MENA: France USA Germany Netherlands UK Canada Indonesia Turkey Italy Spain

The most exported song out of the Arab world: “RAVE”, Dxrk ダーク

The most exported Arab artists: Dxrk ダーク- Algeria

Top cities: Istanbul, Mexico City, Delhi, Bengaluru, Santiago Anthony Keyrouz – Lebanon

Top cities: Hamburg, Berlin, Vienna, Munich, Prague Khaled – Algeria

Top cities: Paris, Casablanca, Brussels, Montreal, Amsterdam ElGrandeToto – Morocco

Top cities: Casablanca, Paris, Rabat. Marrakesh, Adagir Nancy Ajram – Lebanon

Top cities: Cairo, Jakarta, Istanbul, Giza, Alexandria Mishaal Tamer – Saudi Arabia

Top cities: Sydney, Paris, Melbourne, Milan, Sao Paulo Amr Diab – Egypt

Top cities: Caira, Giza, Alexandria, Tanta, Al Mansurah Fairuz – Lebanon

Top cities: Cairo, Giza, Istanbul, Alexandria, Casablanca Issam Alnajjar – Palestine/Jordan

Top cities: Jakarta, Cairo, Bandung, Kuala Lumpur, Montreal Mohamed Ramadan – Egypt

Top cities: Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Istanbul, Paris

“Love Nwantiti”, CKay featuring ElGrandeToto

The most exported songs out of the Arab world: “RAVE”, Dxrk ダーク(2022) “Love Nwantiti”, CKay featuring ElGrandeToto (2020) “C’est La Vie”, Khaled (2012) “Wake Me Up In Paris”, Anthony Keyrouz and Paradigm (2020) “Can’t Love Myself”, Mishaal Tamer and Monty Datta (2018) “Hadal Ahbek”, Issam Alnajjar (2021) “Do Or Die”, Dxrk ダーク (2021) “Turning Me Up (Hadal Ahbek)”, Issam Alnajjar, Loud Luxury and Ali Gatie (2021) “Aïcha – Version Mixte”, Khaled (1996) “Ya Lili”, Balti and Hamouda (2017)

All data based on streams between mid-November 2018 and mid-October 2023.