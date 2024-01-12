There’s some good news for the British music industry in the UK government’s response to a recent Culture, Media and Sport Committee report on AI and creative technology.

It comes in the answer to a recommendation that the government abandon plans for a ‘broad text and data mining exemption to copyright’ that would enable AI companies to train their models on copyrighted content without needing a licence.

The government had been making plans for such an exemption, before u-turning early in 2023. However, the music industry has been keeping up the pressure since to squash any revival of the idea – something that was backed by the committee. And now the government itself.

“As the Committee notes, reproduction of copyright-protected works by AI will infringe copyright, unless permitted under licence or an exception,” explained the response. “The Government is not proceeding with its original proposal for a broad copyright exception for text and data mining.”

What it IS doing is developing a code of practice on copyright and AI, with a working group that includes the BPI, Council of Music Makers, Music Publishers Association and UK Music among its members.

“By involving both the AI and creative sectors in this process, the aim is to develop a balanced and pragmatic code of practice that will enable both sectors to grow in partnership,” is the government’s hope.

“Working group members have been highly engaged in this process. We intend to set out the outcomes of this work in early 2024.”