The initial wave of hype around web3 music may have ebbed away, but it’s a fact that a number of startups in that sector are still raising funding.

In the last six months we’ve covered significant funding rounds for Sound, Modhaus, Baton, Sona and Medallion for example. Now there is one more for the list: Tune·fm, a decentralised music streaming service and NFTs marketplace.

There is some familiar web3 rhetoric in its announcement. “The problem with today’s major streaming platforms is that large corporations reap the lion’s share of the profits, leaving artists with a small piece of the pie,” it told CoinDesk, promising that it will offer artists a 90% share of their streaming revenues.

Payments, as you may have guessed, using its own token, JAM – so it literally is a ‘jam tomorrow’ pitch to artists. Still, $20m should be decent runway to build something interesting.

As with any startup of this nature, the key will be the calibre of artists that Tune·fm can attract to its platform.